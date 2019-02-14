Continental Resources' Q4 production rose 9% Q/Q, oil output up 14%

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +1.8% pre-market after reporting Q4 production rose 9% Q/Q to 324K boe/day and a 14% Q/Q increase in oil production to nearly 187K bbl/day.

CLR forecasts FY 2019 crude oil production to grow 13%-19% to 190K-200K bbl/day, split roughly equally between the company's north and south assets, while natural gas output is seen rising 1%-4% to 790K-810K cf/day.

Full-year 2018 production averaged 298,190 boe/day, up 23% Y/Y, with oil production rising 21% to 168,177 bbl/day.

CLR expects 2019 capital spending of $2.6B, lower than in 2018 due to a lower rig count and the timing of drilling large pads later in the year, where completion spending is not expected to occur until 2020.

The company says it plans to operate an average of 25 drilling rigs during 2019, down from 31 rigs at year-end 2018 and one more rig than the 2018 average of 24 rigs.