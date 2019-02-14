Taubman, Blackstone in deal for three Asian shopping centers

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) agrees to sell 50% of Taubman Asia's interests in three Asia-based shopping center to funds managed by Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) for about $315M net cash proceeds.

Taubman will remain the partner responsible for the joint management of the three shopping centers and retain 17.15% in Starfield Hanam in Hanam, South Korea; 25% in CityOn.Xi'an in Xi'an, China; and 24.5% in CityOn.Zhengzhou in Zhengzhou, China.

Blackstone will make the investment through its Asia Core+ real estate investment unit; the interests are valued at about $480M.

