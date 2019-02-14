Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) reports a sales growth increase of 9.1% in the North America business segment in Q4 on a constant currency basis and an increase of 5.2% in the international business segment.

Gross margin was the same as last year at 42.4% of sales, but short of the consensus estimate of 43.1%. Adjusted operating income increased 20 bps to 13.4% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.5% to $118M.

The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $425M to $475M vs. $479M consensus.

Shares of TPX are down 4.40% in premarket trading to $52.05.

Previously: Tempur Sealy misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 14)