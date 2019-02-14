More on Pool Corporation's Q4 miss

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales growth of 5.4% to $537.4M in Q4.

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 29.5%.

Operating margin rate grew 140 bps to 4.8%.

“We look forward to executing our strategic plan in 2019. Our customers are reporting solid backlogs, and our team is focused on growth and value creation with our customers, while continuing to deliver solid operating leverage through capacity creation and execution. Based on these factors, we expect earnings for 2019 will be in the range of $6.05 to $6.35 per diluted share, including an estimated $0.18 favorable impact from ASU 2016-09,” said Peter D. Arvan, President and CEO.

