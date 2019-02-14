Arch Coal begins work on $360M-$390M coking coal mine in West Virginia

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) says it has launched development of a new, longwall mine in West Virginia that will produce ~3M tons/year of High-Vol A coking coal.

Arch expects to spend $360M-$390M over the next three years to develop the mine, with the longwall scheduled to start up in late 2021.

The company says it plans to sell the output from the Leer South complex principally into the 300M metric tons/year seaborne coking coal market.

Arch also reported better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, and approved a 12.5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45/share.

Arch says it shipped a company record 1.9M tons of coking coal during the quarter.