Top-line +12% for Aaron's in Q4

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) same-store revenue were down 0.5% in Q4.

Segment revenues: Aaron's Business : $459.73M (+2.9%); Progressive: $524.39M (+22.4%); DAMI: $9.06M (-2.1%).

Adjusted EBITDA grew 25.3% to 112.66M.

Customer counts on a same-store basis were down 5%.

Total Aaron's customers at the end of the quarter rose 5.6% to 1,038K.

Total Aaron's Business store count +45 Q/Q to 1,312.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1,448,946 shares for $68.7M, at an average price of $47.42.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenues: $3.905B to $4.065B; Aaron's Business revenue: $1.775B to $1.855B; Progressive revenue: $2.1B to $2.175B; DAMI revenue: $30M to $35M; Adjusted EBITDA: $415M to $442M; Aaron's Business EBITDA : $160M to $170M; Progressive EBITDA: $260M to $275M; Diluted EPS: $3.15 to $3.35; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.65 to $3.85; Capex: $100M to $120M.

Previously: Aaron's EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 14)