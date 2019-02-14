Credit Suisse -2.4% amid slow start to the year

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) falls 2.4% in premarket trading after the Swiss lender says uncertainties over the U.S. government shutdown, the U.S.-China trade dispute, and Brexit led to a very slow start to the year in terms of Street fees across debt and equity products.

"There is a significant degree of uncertainty on the evolution during the rest of the first quarter and of the year," says CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Q4 adjusted pretax income of CHF 846M ($839) vs. CHF 628M a year ago.

Q4 net revenue of CHF 1.40B vs. CHF 1.27B in Q3 and CHF 1.36B in Q4 2017.

Private Banking assets under management of CHF 357.5B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. CHF 368.4B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Asset Management AUM at CHF 388.7 vs. CHF 403.7B at Sept. 30, 2018.

