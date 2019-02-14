Bloomin' Brands rallies 7% after solid quarter,

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reports U.S. company-owned comp sales rose 1.6% in Q4 to beat the consensus mark of +0.9%.

Comparable sales by chain: Outback Steakhouse +2.9%, Carrabba's Italian Grill +0.8%, Bonefish Grill -1.1, Fleming's -0.4%.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin increased 20 bps to 14.7% of sales during the quarter and adjusted operating income improved 40 bps to 4.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands anticipates 2019 U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5% and EPS of $1.53 to $1.61 vs. $1.53 consensus.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands are up 6.57% in premarket action.

