Fannie Mae sees paying Treasury $3.2B dividend in Q1

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) expects to pay a $3.2B dividend to Treasury by March 31, 2019, it said in its Q4 earnings statement.

Through Q4 of 2018, the company has paid $175.8B in dividends to the Treasury.

Fannie Mae Q4 net interest income of $4.97B recedes from $5.37B in Q3 primarily due to lower amortization income driven by lower mortgage prepayment activity, partly offset by high base guaranty fee income.

Q4 revenue of $4.97B fell from $5.37B in Q3.

Q4 total credit-related income of $923M rose from $557M in Q3.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, $1.1T in single-family mortgages, or about 39% of the loans in its single-family conventional guaranty book of business, measured by unpaid principal balance, were covered by a credit risk transfer transaction.

