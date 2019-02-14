Older iPhones return to Germany

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will resume selling older iPhone models in Germany after the ban late last year, but the phones will only include Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) chips.

Apple says it had "no choice" but to stop using Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips in iPhones heading for the German market to comply with the patent infringement case Qualcomm won in the region.

The tech giant used Qualcomm chips exclusively until 2016 when Intel was added to the supply chain. Apple switched to Intel exclusivity last year due to the legal battles with Qualcomm.

The phones heading to Germany will be older iPhone 7 and 8 models.

Apple shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $170.55.