Avon Products down 4.5% post Q4 results

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) reports average order in constant dollars increased 8% Y/Y in Q4.

Active Representatives declined 6% with decreases reported in South Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Revenues for Europe, Middle East & Africa -9% to $581.8M, South Latin America -15% to $488.3M, North Latin America -3% to $199.4M and Asia Pacific flat at $125.8M.

Adjusted gross margin rate deleveraged 500 bps to 56.1%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps to 50.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 440 bps to 5.5%.

AVP -4.48% premarket.

