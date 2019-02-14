More on Scorpio Tankers Q4 results; shares up ~6% in pre market

Scorpio Tankers reports Q4 voyage sales increase 15% Y/Y to $167.2M as result of improved TCE revenue that increased 17.2% to $15,008.

This increase in TCE revenue was partially offset by lower average number operating vessels of 121.9 from 125.5; vessel operating costs per day decreased 7% to $6,505

Reports operating income of ~$28M as compared to loss of $4M last year; net loss narrowed to ~$18M from $41M

The company announced that it intends to redeem $57.5M 8.25% senior unsecured notes, which will mature in June 2019

On January 18, 2019, the Company effected a one-for-ten reverse stock split.

The company ended the quarter with cash balance of $607.4M.

(NYSE:STNG) is +6.5% in pre-market

Previously: Scorpio Tankers beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Feb. 14)