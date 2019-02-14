Amazon doubled government bond holdings in 2018

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) increased its low-risk government bond holdings by a record $6.8B last year. Most of the purchases happened in the latter part of the year during the market rout.

The company ended 2018 with $11.7B in U.S. government and agency securities holdings or about 28% of its total cash, equivalents, and marketable securities and over double the amount from the prior year.

Amazon still has a lower portion than rivals Google and Facebook (typically put half of cash in short-term government securities) and Microsoft, which invested 80% in notes last year.