Precision Drilling +8% following Q4 earnings, revenue beats

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) +8.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 23% Y/Y rise in revenues, primarily the result of higher activity and higher average dayrates in its U.S. contract drilling business.

PDS says its unadjusted loss in the quarter totaled $198M, due to $208M in goodwill impairment charges stemming from reduced oil and natural gas well drilling in Canada and the outlook for activity in Canada and in its directional drilling division in the U.S.

PDS says average revenue per utilization day for contract drilling rigs in Canada during Q4 was $22,802 vs. $23,457 in the year-ago quarter and in the U.S. was $23,369 vs. $20,226 in the prior year quarter.

PDS says its strategic priorities for 2019 include generating strong free cash flow and utilizing $100M-$150M to reduce debt; the company says it has increased its long-term debt reduction targets to $400M-$600M by year-end 2021.

The company plans capital spending of $169M for the full year.