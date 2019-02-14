Retail sales sputter in December

Retail sales appear to have been pulled forward into November from December by a higher mix of early holiday shopping.

Categories showing a decline in December include furniture, electronics, health and personal care stores, clothing stores, sporting goods and even nonstore retailers (Amazon and gang).

The year-over-year comparisons were more favorable, with retail sales ex-auto up 2.0% and general merchandise stores showing a 2.2% rise.

