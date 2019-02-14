Elevate Credit +4.3%, gains a bull in BTIG

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) jumps 4.3% in premarket trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades the stock to a buy based on expectations of loan origination resurgence and expanded margins.

Says the company deliberately slowed loan origination growth until its next-gen credit models and strategies were introduced for its Elastic and Rise products in the U.S.--set for H1.

Elevate has forecast flat annualized growth during H1 followed by 5%-10% in H2.

Margins should be helped by lower cost of capital to LIBOR and lower customer acquisition costs.

