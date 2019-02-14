Canadian three-wheel EV maker on two-day rocket ride

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is showing a 33% gain in premarket action to follow on yesterday's 220% pop after the company was profiled in a Bloomberg article.

The three-wheel electric car manufacturer is reported to have $2.4B in pre-orders on the books for its $15.5K one-seater Solo EV and is in discussions to start manufacturing at an old GM plant.

Solo by the numbers: 0 to 60 miles mph in eight seconds, three-hour charge time, 100-mile range, top speed of over 82 mph.

Even with the huge two-day rally, Electrameccanica trades at less than half of its 52-week high.