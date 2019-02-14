Wells Fargo boosts JPMorgan price target to $130

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) price target is increased to $130 from $121 by Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, who says ROE should improve driven by estimated 10% EPS growth, improved structural operating leverage, and payoffs from investments on the back end.

Gives stock 26% upside potential.

Sees value creation and ROE at the best in more than 10 years and risk-adjusted ROE its best ever.

JPM holds investor day Feb. 26, starting at 8:00 AM.

