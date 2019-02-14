Energy | Earnings News

Duke Energy dips into the red as Q4 earnings come up short

|About: Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)|By:, SA News Editor

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK-0.6% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations and coming in below the year-ago result, citing higher depreciation and amortization expense on a growing asset base, higher storm-related costs and a lower tax shield on holding company interest.

DUK says its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment recognized Q4 adjusted income of $628M vs. $609 in the year-earlier quarter, primarily due to higher rider revenues and the contribution of rate cases in North Carolina.

DUK issues EPS guidance for FY 2019 of $4.80-$5.20, up ~6% from 2018 and in-line with the $4.95 analyst consensus estimate, and extends its long-term EPS growth projection of 4%-6% per year through 2023.

