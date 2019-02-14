J&J's niraparib shows positive action in mid-stage prostate cancer study

Preliminary results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, GALAHAD, evaluating PARP inhibitor niraparib (TESARO's, now Glaxo's, Zejula) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and DNA-repair pathway defects (DRD) showed a positive effect. Participants had progressed after treatment with next-generation androgen-receptor signaling therapies and chemo agent docetaxel.

The study is being conducted by Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals who owns exclusive global rights (ex. Japan) in prostate cancer under an April 2016 agreement with TESARO. The data are being presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

38% (n=11/29) of patients with DRD in BRCA1/2 (the most common DRD-type mutations in mCRPC) responded to treatment. The response rate was 13% in mCRPC patients with non-BRCA1/2. About 50% of patients with DRD have been on treatment for at least six months without cancer progression.

Janssen has launched a Phase 3 study in mCRPC, MAGNITUDE, evaluating niraparib + Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and prednisone in a first-line setting.