CME's Q4 profits from market volatility

Market volatility in December helped boost CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Q4 results, as adjusted EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus estimate of $1.73 and increased from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

"During the fourth quarter, elevated volatility and increased customer demand for our diverse risk management products resulted in strong trading volumes, exceeding 20 million contracts per day," says Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy.

Q4 average daily volume of 20.8M contracts, its second-highest quarterly ADV on record, rose 31% from 15.9M in Q4 2017.