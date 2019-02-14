DOJ ruling lambasted on MGM conference call

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) CEO James Murren didn't hold back yesterday when asked during an earnings conference call about the new revision to the Wire Act by the Department of Justice that threatens some forms of online gaming.

"We think an absurdly, poorly written and unenforceable opinion," stated Murren. "And I don't think anyone in the industry, the gaming industry, the sports betting industry, feels any differently," he added.

Murren is most likely speaking for the industry (expect Las Vegas Sands and Sheldon Adelson) when he says that it's unclear how the new Wire Act interpretation will impact gaming operations in the U.S. As he noted during the earnings call, the text of the opinion would mean that Powerball as it exists would be illegal in the U.S.

Related stocks: OTCPK:EIHDF, OTC:BTFRF, OTC:PYGMF, OTCPK:PDYPY, OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY, RRR, BYD, OTCPK:LDBKF, OTCPK:LDCOY, OTCPK:RANKF, GDEN, NYNY, FLL, PENN, SGMS, CNTY, OTCQB:TPCA, LVS, ERI, WYNN, TSG, UWN, DUEL, DRAFT, BYD, TSG, PYPL, OTCPK:GMVHF, CHDN, LVS.

Related ETF: BJK

MGM earnings call transcript