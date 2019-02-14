Stocks turn tail, head lower

U.S. stock index futures had been nicely higher, but are now down about 0.4% across the board.

Excuses? Well, there's some negative chatter about the China trade deal, and an unexpected plunge in retail sales for December.

About that December retail sales report: 1) It's from December, and we're halfway through February; 2) It appears the calendar pulled some holiday shopping from December into November. Anybody selling on this news deserves to be parted from their money.

The same goes for anybody buying bonds (the 10-year Treasury yield is down five basis points to 2.65%).