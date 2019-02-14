More on NOW Q4 earnings; shares slip ~9% in pre-market

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) says that US seasonal trends, budget exhaustion, temporary slowdown in the Permian and Canada, along with depressed oil prices impacted Q4 top line

Q4 sales improved 14% Y/Y to $764M, with global rig count increasing 9%

US sales is +19% to $579M, with US rig count growth of 16% to 1,072; Canada sales is up 4% to $88M, despite a 13% decline in rig counts to 177

Revenue per rig was $1.4M for annualized Q4

Sales outlook for FY19 is expected to be flat to a low single digit decline from 2018 based on current outlook and market sentiment

Cash on hand stood at $116M; net debt reduced to $16M

(DNOW) is -8.5% in pre-market

