SIX, MTFB and NTAP among premarket losers

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) -75% on receiving CRL from FDA.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) -21% on convertible debt pricing.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) -21% on Q4 earnings.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) -17% on Q4 earnings.

CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) -13% on announcing FDA meeting update.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) -13% on Q4 earnings.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -12% on Q4 earnings.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) -9% on reducing quarterly dividend.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) -9% on Q3 earnings.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) -8% on Q4 earnings.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) -8% on stock offering.

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (NYSEMKT:PTX) -8% .

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) -6% on Q4 earnings.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) -6% on Q4 earnings.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) -6% on Q4 earnings.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) -5% on Q4 earnings.