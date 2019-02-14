MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers

Reebonz Holding (RBZ) +76% .

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) +34% on Q4 earnings.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +27% as Canadian three-wheel EV maker on two-day rocket ride.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) +16% on Q4 earnings.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) +14% on HP recovery, buyback.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) +10% on patent in US for ScoutCam Micro-Visual Technology.

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) +9% on Q4 earnings.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +10% .

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +10% preliminary results from an ongoing Phase II trial of SM-88 in patients with non-metastatic, biochemical-recurrent prostate cancer.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) +6% on Q4 earnings.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +6% on Q4 earnings.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) +6% .

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +6% on signing MOU with Petronet LNG Ltd. India.