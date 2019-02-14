Hecla Mining reports record reserves of gold, silver, lead

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) says its reserves of gold, silver and lead at year-end 2018 were the highest in the company's history, which it attributes to its consistent long-term exploration programs and improved use of data.

At year-end 2018, HL says it had proven and probable gold reserves of 2.85M oz., up 26% Y/Y, proven and probable silver reserves of 191M oz., up 8%, and proven and probable lead reserves of 774K tons, a 5% increase of 5%.

Proven and probable zinc reserves of 931,730 tons rose 11% from the previous year and were the highest since 2009.

"We have achieved this while the industry has generally seen declining reserves, and we were able to use among the most conservative price assumptions in the industry because of the strong economics of these deposits," says CEO Phillips Baker, Jr., adding that the growth comes at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi, which generate 85% of HL's revenue and most of the miner's free cash flow from operations.