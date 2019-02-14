Cisco +3.6% as analysts praise software shift

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 3.6% premarket after yesterday's Q2 beat that contained a bullish revenue outlook, and with analysts revising target prices higher along with sales estimates.

JPMorgan boosted its price target to $60 from $59, implying 26% upside. Growth in revenues and profits should boost investor confidence in the company's momentum, the firm says, and resiliency in execution should provide some insulation from macro headwinds going forward. Cisco still trades at a discount to the overall market multiple, it notes.

RBC Capital raised its price target to $58 and Citi raised its target to $56. Shares closed at $47.50 yesterday.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc and Jefferies each raised their targets to $55 (with Jefferies seeing a strong narrative and more downside protection from a $15B buyback increase); MKM Partners raised to $54; Piper Jaffray raised to $52 and BMO to $51.