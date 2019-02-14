Tenneco preps for DRiV spinoff

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) says it will spin off its aftermarket and ride performance business in the second half of the year.

The company expect DRiV to serve as one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket suppliers and one of the largest global original equipment ride performance and braking suppliers to aftermarket, light vehicle and commercial vehicle customers.

"DRiV will be a unique new business, a more than $6 billion start-up, built from the combined strengths of Tenneco, Federal-Mogul and Öhlins - laser-focused on innovation, performance, brand development and customer service," says Tenneco co-CEO Brian Kessler. "We are strategically positioned to capitalize on secular trends such as the expansion of vehicles in operation globally, as well as growth in intelligent suspension, new mobility models and the evolution of autonomous driving," he adds.

DRiV will be headquartered in the greater Chicago area.

Source: Press Release