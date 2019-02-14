Freddie Mac to pay $1.5B dividend to Treasury

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) will pay U.S. Treasury $1.5B dividend in March, bringing its cumulative payments to date $116.5B.

Q4 net interest income of $2.74B falls from $3.26B in Q3.

Q4 comprehensive income of $1.48B compares with $2.56B in Q3, as significant interest rate spread and spread volatility in the quarter produced market related losses of $0.6B, after-tax, with about half from interest rate impacts and half from market spread impacts.

Freddie gains 0.3% in premarket trading.

