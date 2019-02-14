Healthcare  | On the Move

Raymond James bullish on Teva after Q4 report

Catasys (CATS) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (33% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

ChromaDex (CDXC) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (92% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

AbbVie (ABBV -0.6%) resumed with Neutral rating at UBS.

Medtronic (MDT) upgraded to Buy at Redburn.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.1%) upgraded to Outperform with a $22 (24% upside) at Raymond James.

Align Technology (ALGN -1.6%) downgraded to Neutral at UBS with a $275 (9% upside) price target at UBS after releasing soft 2019 guidance.

