Raymond James bullish on Teva after Q4 report

Catasys (CATS) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (33% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.
ChromaDex (CDXC) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (92% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.
AbbVie (ABBV -0.6%) resumed with Neutral rating at UBS.
Medtronic (MDT) upgraded to Buy at Redburn.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.1%) upgraded to Outperform with a $22 (24% upside) at Raymond James.
Align Technology (ALGN -1.6%) downgraded to Neutral at UBS with a $275 (9% upside) price target at UBS after releasing soft 2019 guidance.
