Raymond James bullish on Teva after Q4 report

Catasys (CATS) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (33% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

ChromaDex (CDXC) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (92% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

AbbVie (ABBV -0.6% ) resumed with Neutral rating at UBS.

Medtronic (MDT) upgraded to Buy at Redburn.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.1% ) upgraded to Outperform with a $22 (24% upside) at Raymond James.