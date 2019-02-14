Lynx: Nvidia's crypto chip demand "unlikely" to return

Lynx Equity Strategies says Nvidia's (NVDA -0.4% ) Q4 results today will reflect higher than expected pressure from the weak chip demand following the cryptocurrency mining bust.

Key quote: "It may be dawning on the Street that perhaps the exposure to crypto, at least in recent quarters may have been as high as 20%."

The firm says the "severity of the miss cannot be chalked up to mere inventory correction" and that crypto-driven demand is "unlikely to ever return."

Late last month, Nvidia cut its Q4 revenue guidance from within 2% of $2.7B to within 2% of $2.2B citing weaker sales in gaming and datacenter.

