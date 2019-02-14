Rayonier Advanced Materials is ~6% down on Q4 earnings miss

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM -6.1% ) reports stagnant Q4 sales of $526M as compared to $525M (including Tembec) last year; operating margin shrinks from ~14% to ~6%

Sales by segment: High Purity Cellulose: $317M (+1.6% Y/Y); Forest Products: $73M (-8.8%); Pulp: $81M (flat); Paper: $72M (+2.9%)

The company says that in 2019 cellulose specialty sales prices are anticipated to decline ~1% from 2018 primarily due to a contract acquired from Tembec and excludes any impact of Chinese duties; Cellulose specialty sales volumes are expected to decline ~1% primarily due to weakness in the acetate market

Commodity product sales prices are expected to increase in 2019 and sales volumes are expected to increase by over 75,000 metric tons

The Company paid $45M of debt and ended with adjusted net debt of $1,084M, and $326M of total liquidity

Previously: Rayonier Advanced misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)