Stocks start lower as plunging retail sales spark slowdown worries

Stocks dip into the red following the release of much weaker than expected December retail sales, which heightens investor concerns about a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy; Dow -0.7% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

"This number was terrible," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, referring to the 1.2% retail sales decline, the worst monthly showing since 2009. "After seeing today's data, we better hope it was a one month outlier and that the rebound in stocks in January and month to date will revive consumer spending."

Stock futures had been higher prior to the report on continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with Pres. Trump reportedly considering a 60-day extension of the tariff hike deadline.

European bourses also turn mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished unchanged and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. earnings news, Coca-Cola -6.8% after guiding FY 2019 EPS below consensus, citing currency headwinds, while Cisco +3.8% after topping earnings estimates and guiding revenue above consensus.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors open lower, with financials ( -1.5% ), consumer staples ( -1.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( -1.1% ) leading the retreat, while real estate ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) are the only groups trading higher.

U.S. Treasury prices spiked following the retail sales report, pushing the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.49% and the 10-year down 6 bps to 2.65%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.00.