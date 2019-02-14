Airbus CEO talks Brexit costs and future plans
Feb. 14, 2019 9:54 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "I'm still optimistic that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided," Tom Enders told CNBC.
- How much have preparations cost? "It's a significant double-digit millions and certainly rising. So this is not peanuts."
- What about the 13K Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +4.2%) workers assembling wings in Britain? "It would not be economical to pack up in the U.K, and move production elsewhere... it is more for the future. The question is as we launch new programs down the road would we find that the U.K. is still the right place."