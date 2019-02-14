Triton International slumps after earnings

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is down 4.6% after falling short with its Q4 revenue tally.

Triton's average utilization during the quarter was 98.2% vs. 98.7% in Q3. Equipment fleet units were higher across all business categories.

Looking ahead, the company notes that Q1 is typically its weakest quarter of the year since it represents the "depth of the slow season" for dry containers and has the fewest number of billing days. Net income is expected to decline sequentially during the quarter before increasing moderately throughout the year as leasing demand improves seasonally.

