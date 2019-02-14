Caladrius down 23% on disappointing CLBS03 data

Thinly traded nano cap Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS -22.9% ) is down more than double volume, albeit on turnover of only 62K shares, on the heels of preliminary results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating CLB03 in adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).

After a year's follow-up there was no improvement in the primary endpoint of preservation of C-peptide levels compared to placebo.

Two-year follow-up data are next up.

CLBS03 is a autologous cell therapy consisting of the patient's own T cells that have been expanded and re-engineered via a proprietary method.