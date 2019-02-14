China proposes $200B U.S. semi purchase - WSJ

China will promise to make large purchases of U.S. semiconductors and other goods during this week's trade talks, according to WSJ sources.

China's economic-planning agency proposes increasing semiconductor purchases to $200B over six years, a fivefold increase over current exports, to help ease the trade tensions.

But U.S. semi companies might have to alter their supply chains so that the chips export directly from the States to China rather than through another country where the chips are assembled and tested.

The semi companies also point out they can't meet the demand China projects, having exported only $6.1B of semiconductors to the region in 2017.

The talks began on Monday, but high-level talks will happen today and tomorrow.

