Nestle rallies after organic sales impress

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) expects organic sales to increase again this year as the company's business in China and North America continues to show improvement .

Nestle's organic sales rose 3.7% in Q4 and 3.0% for 2018 after posting just a 2.4% increase in 2017.

Investors also have their eyes on Nestle backing key 2020 margin projections and word that it's considering a sale of the Herta meat/cold cuts business.

Nestle is up 2.10% in Zurich and the U.S.-traded ADRs are 2.2% higher .

