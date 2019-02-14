Martin Midstream Partners sinks ~6% on Q4 earnings below expectations

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP -5.8% ) says that it did not envision nor did foresee the pricing collapse in Q4 that resulted in a $13.5M shortfall as compared to revised guidance for the butane optimization business.

Terminalling and Storage segment results were below revised primarily due to lower throughput volumes at shore-based terminals, reduced lube margins, and unscheduled repairs and maintenance in specialty terminals.

Sulfur Services segment was also lower than expected as result of reduced sales volume.

Marine Transportation segment was slightly above revised guidance benefiting from improved day rates and strong fleet utilization.

In 2018, Shore-based throughput volumes is down 45% to 80,000 gallons; Sulfur volume decreased 15% to 688 long tons; NGL volume is down 2.5% to 10,223 barrels.

In Jan 2019, acquired Martin Transport or MTI for $135M; MTI is expected to contribute ~$23.6M and $14.7M of EBITDA and distributable cash flow, respectively in 2019.

2019 Outlook: Estimates net income and adjusted EBITDA to be ~$43.6M and $159.5M, respectively; forecasts maintenance capital expenditures to be around $20M-$23M

Previously: Martin Midstream Partners misses by $0.31, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)