TransCanada +1% as Q4 earnings tops estimates on higher pipeline demand

TransCanada (TRP +1% ) edges higher after reporting solid Q4 earnings and revenue beats and raising its quarterly dividend by 8.7% to $0.75/share.

TRP says Q4 EBITDA increased by C$550M to $2.5B and earnings from its liquids pipelines totaled C$532M as Canadian pipelines ran at full capacity, compared with a loss of C$932M in the year-earlier quarter.

TRP also says it has secured commercial support for all available Keystone XL project capacity on the 590K bbl/day pipeline system; it expects the Nebraska Supreme Court to reach a decision in Q1 regarding a challenge to the Nebraska Public Service Commission's route approval.

"With our existing asset base expected to benefit from supportive market fundamentals and $36B of secured growth projects currently underway... earnings and cash flow are forecast to continue to rise. This is expected to support annual dividend growth of 8%-10% through 2021," says CEO Russ Girling.