U.S. fixed-rate mortgage rates recede to year low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.37% for the week ended Feb. 14, down 4 basis points from 4.41% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

A year ago, the 30-year FRM average was at 4.38%.

“The combination of cooling inflation and slower global economic growth led mortgage rates to drift down to the lowest levels in a year," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.81% vs. 3.84% W/W; compares with 3.84% a year earlier.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.88% vs. 3.91% W/W; averaged 3.63% at this time a year ago.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML