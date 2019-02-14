Laredo Petroleum -3% on 'kitchen sink' update as shareholder seeks review

Laredo Petroleum (LPI -3.4% ) is sharply lower after posting disappointing Q4 results and the company's second largest holder, SailingStone Capital, called for an evaluation of alternatives, including potential mergers or sales.

Tudor Pickering analysts say LPI posted a "kitchen sink" update that likely helped drive shares down but was "glad to see management bite the bullet and reset expectations going forward."

Baird's Joe Allman says LPI already has started "up-spacing its wells (not necessarily as much as SailingStone suggests)," though further implementation of SailingStone’s recommendation would aid shares.

J.P. Morgan’s Michael Glick says investor expectations for were not particularly high, although the Q 4 release was still a bit below already tempered expectations.

Source: Bloomberg First Word