CorMedix down 18% on cautious statement by CEO re late-stage Neutrolin data

CorMedix (CRMD -17.8% ) is down on double normal volume on the heels its update on its talks with the FDA about its planned marketing application seeking approval for Neutrolin as a catheter lock solution in patients with end-stage renal disease on hemodialysis.

The Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 study will provide the lion's share of the efficacy data supporting the application. Last month, it announced results that showed 72% less risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections with Neutrolin compared to heparin.

A detailed analysis of the full dataset, requested by the agency, will be completed over the next few months (the company initially submitted preliminary data).

CEO Khoso Baluch apparently unnerved investors when he said, ''We believe our meeting with the FDA was very productive and we look forward to continuing discussions with them on whether LOCK-IT-100 is adequate to support the NDA submission. We understand FDA's desire to assess the full data set. We will continue to pursue our goal of filing the NDA based on the single study, and appreciate the guidance received from the FDA.''