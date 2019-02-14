Telus churns out profit gains despite slowing wireless

Telus (TU +0.2% ) is up marginally this morning after it grew Q4 profits by 4% despite a growth slowdown in its wireless business.

Profits rose 4% to C$368M after a 6% increase in revenues. EBITDA (adjusted) grew 4% as well.

Subscriber connections rose 2.9% to 13.43M. Wireless postpaid net additions came to 112,000, down 9,000 Y/Y on lower gross adds. Postpaid churn declined to 0.91%, however.

Conversely, prepaid net losses of 6,000 were 17,000 better than a year ago on higher gross adds. Average billing per user per month was C$66.l80, down 0.7%.

In wireline, external operating revenue rose 7.5% to C$1.6B. Data services revenue rose 12.8%.

High-speed Internet net adds were 28,000, up 7,000 Y/Y. Telus TV net adds were 24,000, up by 10,000. Residential network access lines overall declined by 13,000, 1,000 better than a year ago, as customers continued to substitute to wireless/Internet services.

On a comparable IFRS basis, Telus is guiding to 2019 revenue growth of 3-5%, EBITDA growth of 4-6%, EPS gains of 2-10% and capital expenditures of about C$2.85B.

Previously: TELUS beats by C$0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 14 2019)

Press release