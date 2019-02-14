BGC Partners -2.0% after Q4 EPS miss

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) slides 2.0% after Q4 adjusted EPS of 14 cents falls a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of 15 cents.

Compares with 12 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $466.4M rises 8.0% from $432.0M a year ago and beats the consensus estimate by $7.1M.

Revenue would have been $8M higher if it wasn't for the stronger U.S. dollar.

Sees Q1 revenue of $515M-$555M; consensus estimate of $527.2M.

Sees Q1 pretax adjusted earnings before noncontrolling interests of $98M-$112M.

Previously: BGC Partners declares $0.14 dividend (Feb. 14)