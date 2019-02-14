More on Waste Connections Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

Waste Connections (WCN -1.8% ) exceeded expectations with Q4 revenue growth of 8.6% Y/Y to $1.26B and a 4.9% solid waste price +volume growth.

Revenue by segments: Solid Waste Collection $872.26M (+9.3% Y/Y); Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer $270.05M (+13.4% Y/Y); Solid Waste Recycling $21.87M (-23.4% Y/Y); E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal $63.97M (+20.1% Y/Y); and Intermodal and Other $33.57M (-13.9% Y/Y).

Q4 operating margin improved by 73 bps to 15.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $397.19M (+10.1% Y/Y) and margin improved by 31 bps to 31.5%.

Adj. free cash flow at end of year was $879.9M and as percentage of revenues was 17.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.19B, compared to $1.41B a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year of $553.23M.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue ~$5.32B; Net income ~$636M; Adjusted EBITDA ~$1.705B, or ~32.1% of revenue; Net cash provided by operating activities ~ $1.525B; and Adj. free cash flow of ~$950M.

Previously: Waste Connections beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)

Previously: Waste Connections declares $0.16 dividend (Feb. 13)