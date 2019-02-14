Coca-Cola -7% after cautious outlook

Investors are punishing Coca-Cola (KO -6.9% ) after management sets what's being viewed by some analysts as cautious guidance for 2019.

"We are being prudent in our outlook for 2019 given the multiple reductions in global economic growth outlook for 2018 and our own experiences in some of the emerging and developing markets," explains Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

Quincey and the management team also point to rising transportation costs and currency swings as potential drags on profit. They say that while Coca-Cola is gaining market share in key markets, macro uncertainty keeps the outlook in check.