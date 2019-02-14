Invacare up 58% after Q4 beat

Invacare (IVC +57.9% ) is up on almost a 7x surge in volume following its Q4 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Sales decreased 2.3% to $244.6M.

Operating loss narrowed $6.8M to ($1.1M). EBITDA: $3.1M (+177.3%).

Aimed at staying on track to meet its previously announced EBITDA targets by late 2020, the company has engaged consultants to help it assess, plan and support the execution of "improvement opportunities."

2019 guidance: EBITDA: at least $20M; FCF usage: $25M.

