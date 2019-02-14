Kinross Gold +2% after Q4 earnings beat; guides production in line with 2018

Kinross Gold (KGC +2.3% ) is on the rise after reporting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues as lower costs than the year-earlier quarter.

KGC says it produced 610K gold equiv. oz. in Q4, down 6.5% Y/Y, at an all-in sustaining costs of $961/oz., compared with $1,019/oz. in the year-ago period, and FY 2018 production fell 8.3% to 2.45M gold equiv. oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $965/oz. vs. $954/oz. for 2017; KGC says all figures were within company guidance.

KGC says the reduced output was due mainly to lower production at Fort Knox and Bald Mountain, partially offset by record production at Tasiast and Paracatu.

For FY 2019, KGC expects to produce ~2.5M gold equiv. oz., with output likely lowest in Q1 due to the expected Bald Mountain Vantage Complex project ramp-up and lower production from Fort Knox, based on the operation's mining and milling strategy.

The company expects 2019 all-in sustaining cost of $995/oz. sold on both a gold-equivalent and by-product basis.